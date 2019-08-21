Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 27,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 32,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 53,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $4.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.68. The stock had a trading volume of 16,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,378. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.66. The company has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a PE ratio of 61.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.61 and a 1 year high of $284.97.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.15.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 10,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $2,723,637.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 103,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.59, for a total transaction of $26,846,038.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,296 shares of company stock valued at $72,342,898. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

