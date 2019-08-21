Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Intuitive Surgical worth $78,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,424,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,806,951,000 after acquiring an additional 96,860 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,807,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,884,429,000 after acquiring an additional 462,957 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 37.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,679,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,528,809,000 after acquiring an additional 729,710 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,896,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $994,664,000 after acquiring an additional 110,885 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,342,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,784,000 after acquiring an additional 14,460 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $579.92.

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 15,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.11, for a total transaction of $7,891,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,593,224.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 4,120 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,724,409. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $6.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $504.17. The stock had a trading volume of 150,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,054. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $430.24 and a 12-month high of $589.32. The company has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $525.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

