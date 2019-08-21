Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.43

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.43 and traded as high as $15.11. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 7,796 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBA. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 41.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 25.8% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 55.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the second quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the second quarter worth $331,000.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

