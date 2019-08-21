Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 18,367 shares.The stock last traded at $24.77 and had previously closed at $24.56.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,143,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,810,000 after acquiring an additional 51,492 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $808,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,597,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,901,000 after buying an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000.

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CUT)

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

