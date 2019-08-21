Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 1,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.76. 1,340,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,648,968. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $143.46 and a 52-week high of $195.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.93 and its 200-day moving average is $182.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

