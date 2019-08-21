Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PBYI) in the last few weeks:

8/19/2019 – Puma Biotechnology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/13/2019 – Puma Biotechnology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/12/2019 – Puma Biotechnology had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2019 – Puma Biotechnology was given a new $13.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/9/2019 – Puma Biotechnology had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $9.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2019 – Puma Biotechnology had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Puma Biotechnology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/1/2019 – Puma Biotechnology was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/5/2019 – Puma Biotechnology had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2019 – Puma Biotechnology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

NASDAQ PBYI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.96. 757,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,221. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $419.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Puma Biotechnology Inc alerts:

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 254.09% and a negative net margin of 32.23%. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan H. Auerbach sold 12,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $126,895.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,189,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,811,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,299 shares of company stock valued at $146,360 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 577.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.