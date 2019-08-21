Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Scout24 (G24)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Scout24 (ETR: G24):

8/14/2019 – Scout24 was given a new €52.20 ($60.70) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/14/2019 – Scout24 was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2019 – Scout24 was given a new €49.00 ($56.98) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2019 – Scout24 was given a new €43.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2019 – Scout24 was given a new €54.00 ($62.79) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2019 – Scout24 was given a new €54.70 ($63.60) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2019 – Scout24 was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2019 – Scout24 was given a new €49.00 ($56.98) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/19/2019 – Scout24 was given a new €54.70 ($63.60) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2019 – Scout24 was given a new €54.00 ($62.79) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2019 – Scout24 was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of G24 traded up €0.15 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €52.90 ($61.51). 193,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €46.51. Scout24 AG has a 1 year low of €33.22 ($38.63) and a 1 year high of €53.25 ($61.92). The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

