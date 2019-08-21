Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Boosts Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,097,873 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the quarter. Simmons First National makes up approximately 1.2% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned 1.15% of Simmons First National worth $25,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens set a $29.00 target price on Simmons First National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Simmons First National stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.05. 2,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,082. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $189.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.20 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 24.55%. On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

In related news, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 10,858 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $264,609.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,411.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

