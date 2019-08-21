Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Has $16.49 Million Stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 157,454 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Dril-Quip worth $16,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Dril-Quip by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dril-Quip by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dril-Quip by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period.

In other Dril-Quip news, insider Blake T. Deberry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $516,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,705,364.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Gabelli upgraded Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dril-Quip currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.96.

DRQ stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $48.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,379. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $54.51. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average is $43.76.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

