Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Has $19.87 Million Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $19,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $38.68. The company had a trading volume of 17,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,743. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $35.68. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $39.03.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.62 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.50%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FR. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.70.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

