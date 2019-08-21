Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Lowers Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC reduced its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,189,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,356 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned 1.60% of FormFactor worth $18,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in FormFactor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,416,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,315,000 after purchasing an additional 128,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth about $13,721,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 296.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 157.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other FormFactor news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,104.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FORM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.12. 9,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,177. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.57. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. FormFactor had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FormFactor from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities downgraded FormFactor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

