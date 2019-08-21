Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Purchases 83,215 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,215 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned about 1.01% of Werner Enterprises worth $21,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 30,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $39.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

Shares of WERN stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,524. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average of $32.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $40.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $627.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.67 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

