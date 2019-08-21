Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Sells 93,092 Shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC reduced its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 93,092 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned 1.08% of Progress Software worth $21,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRGS traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.14. 7,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,475. Progress Software Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.92.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The software maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Progress Software had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $103.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Corp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 29.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, National Securities set a $50.00 target price on Progress Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

