Investment House LLC Acquires Shares of 850 Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in Broadcom by 128.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 62.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Broadcom by 257.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $6.29 on Wednesday, reaching $286.66. 987,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,670. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $204.68 and a twelve month high of $323.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.94.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 11,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $3,321,230.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $5,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,388 shares of company stock valued at $18,198,482 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

