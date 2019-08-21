Investment House LLC Buys Shares of 12,827 Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investment House LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Investar by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Investar by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Investar during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Investar during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Investar by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 18,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,502. Investar Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $19.49 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average is $23.51.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 million. Investar had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investar Holding Corp will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

In other Investar news, CFO Christopher L. Hufft sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $29,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,006 shares in the company, valued at $612,441.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ISTR shares. FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Investar in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Investar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Investar in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

