Investment House LLC Buys Shares of 20,600 Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS)

Investment House LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 354,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 26,626 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $9,130,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Precision Drilling from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.47.

Shares of PDS stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 61,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. The company has a market cap of $320.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.25. Precision Drilling Corp has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $4.12.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Corp will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

