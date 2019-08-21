Investment House LLC Has $840,000 Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Investment House LLC cut its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 25,302.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 990,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,094,000 after acquiring an additional 987,039 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,835,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,453,934,000 after acquiring an additional 842,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,418,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,103,526,000 after acquiring an additional 416,459 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $76,019,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 29.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 971,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,576,000 after buying an additional 223,484 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.65. The stock had a trading volume of 286,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,602. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.97%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $64,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total value of $429,043.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,104.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,444 shares of company stock worth $2,061,288. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 target price (down from $273.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.27.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

