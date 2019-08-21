Investment House LLC Takes Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Investment House LLC bought a new stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 63.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 44.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Equinix by 25.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 27.9% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $460.00 to $484.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.21.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,960 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.44, for a total transaction of $1,528,662.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,943,019.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.75, for a total transaction of $543,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,786 shares of company stock worth $4,156,774 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $550.20. 4,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,275. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $335.29 and a one year high of $557.96. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $522.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $475.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). Equinix had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 20.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $2.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

