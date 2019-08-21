InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Gap Up to $25.76

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.01, but opened at $25.76. InVitae shares last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 3,233,647 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann set a $31.00 price target on shares of InVitae and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of InVitae in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of InVitae in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer set a $34.00 price objective on shares of InVitae and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. InVitae presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.71.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.17 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 83.69% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts predict that InVitae Corp will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other InVitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $85,214.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Randal W. Scott sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,547 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,811. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVitae in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InVitae in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of InVitae in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of InVitae in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVitae in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

InVitae Company Profile (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

