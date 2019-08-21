ION (ION) Trading Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last week, ION has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One ION coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000451 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. ION has a total market cap of $681,256.00 and approximately $2,234.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007258 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011633 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000212 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001754 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000491 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 20,826,948 coins and its circulating supply is 14,926,948 coins. The official message board for ION is ion.community. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ION is ionomy.com.

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

