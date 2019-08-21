iPath Dow Jones-UBS Copper Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN (NYSEARCA:JJC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $41.12

iPath Dow Jones-UBS Copper Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN (NYSEARCA:JJC)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.12 and traded as high as $39.87. iPath Dow Jones-UBS Copper Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN shares last traded at $40.07, with a volume of 474 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.88.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for iPath Dow Jones-UBS Copper Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Dow Jones-UBS Copper Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.