Iron Financial LLC Has $804,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Iron Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.8% of Iron Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 500.0% during the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $48,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 234.1% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $127,758.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,524 shares of company stock worth $1,844,221. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.19.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.20. 228,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,929,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.13. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. Intel’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

