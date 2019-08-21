iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.88 and last traded at $50.85, 11,777 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 11,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.84.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMTB. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 274,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after buying an additional 65,190 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $908,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $784,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $349,000.

