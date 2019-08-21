iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Purchased by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,198 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.28% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $24,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOR. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,932,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,818,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 584.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 203,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 23,296 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.36. The company had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,881. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.89.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.