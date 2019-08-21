iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, hitting $294.15. The stock had a trading volume of 102,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,450. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $235.46 and a twelve month high of $303.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.71.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.