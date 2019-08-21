iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Lifted by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 3.4% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,989,016. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $14.61.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

