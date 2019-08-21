iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 98.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120,477 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 1,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 37,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.20. The company had a trading volume of 471,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,470,262. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $125.81 and a twelve month high of $173.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.87.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

