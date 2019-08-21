iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Position Lifted by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 172,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period.

Shares of SHV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.63. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,612. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.50. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.07 and a 12-month high of $110.67.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

