Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Iterum Therapeutics to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ITRM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 30,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,045. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85. Iterum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.05.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.43). Iterum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,956.64% and a negative return on equity of 136.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.