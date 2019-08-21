J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Trading 17.6% Higher

J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL)’s share price traded up 17.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.74, 713,547 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 720,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $1.68 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on J.Jill from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America cut J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.78.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 3.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). J.Jill had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that J.Jill Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director P. Kelly Mooney purchased 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $25,106.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,398.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investors Ltd. Towerbrook purchased 29,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $58,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 927,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,939. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JILL. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in J.Jill during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 30.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

