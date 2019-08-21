Jack Langer Sells 5,301 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director Jack Langer sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.91, for a total transaction of $1,388,384.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SBAC stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $260.42. The company had a trading volume of 317,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,620. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.12. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $146.13 and a one year high of $263.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($1.58). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. New Street Research lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $259.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,108,000 after acquiring an additional 80,550 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

