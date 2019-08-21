Jack Langer Sells 5,301 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director Jack Langer sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.91, for a total transaction of $1,388,384.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of SBAC stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $260.42. The company had a trading volume of 317,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,620. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.12. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $146.13 and a one year high of $263.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($1.58). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.
SBAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. New Street Research lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $259.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.85.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,108,000 after acquiring an additional 80,550 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
