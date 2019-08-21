Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Has $7.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resource Planning Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 216,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,460,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $701,000. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.78. 45,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,084. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.53. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.95 and a 52 week high of $91.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.