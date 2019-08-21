Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,829,724 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,223% from the previous session’s volume of 289,571 shares.The stock last traded at $1.15 and had previously closed at $1.11.

JAGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on Jaguar Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($12.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($13.29) by $0.70. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 826.41% and a negative net margin of 727.27%. The business had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jaguar Health Inc will post -6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jaguar Health news, Director James J. Bochnowski acquired 180,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $361,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.