Jaguar Listed Property LLC Sells 26,500 Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Jaguar Listed Property LLC lessened its stake in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the period. Taubman Centers accounts for approximately 1.5% of Jaguar Listed Property LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Jaguar Listed Property LLC owned 0.09% of Taubman Centers worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 22.0% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 578,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,605,000 after acquiring an additional 104,352 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho set a $43.00 target price on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 target price on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup set a $43.00 target price on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Taubman Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

In other news, Director Michael J. Embler bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $195,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,301 shares in the company, valued at $363,762.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TCO stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.34. 4,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.17. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.56 and a 1 year high of $65.50.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $161.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.17 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 9.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. Taubman Centers’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taubman Centers Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

