Jeffrey D. Martchek Sells 2,000 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,552.51, for a total value of $7,105,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,876,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $36.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,611.86. 550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,067. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,443.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,114.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.65. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,040.71 and a 12-month high of $3,600.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The construction company reported $53.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.87 by $8.22. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $49.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 206.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on NVR from $3,580.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised NVR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3,642.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore raised NVR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,508.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in NVR in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the second quarter valued at about $607,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the second quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NVR by 10.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.