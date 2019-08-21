Jeffrey T. Walsh Sells 500 Shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) insider Jeffrey T. Walsh sold 500 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE traded down $3.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.31. The stock had a trading volume of 494,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,520. bluebird bio Inc has a 12 month low of $87.49 and a 12 month high of $176.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.53.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 35.90% and a negative net margin of 1,158.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.91) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post -13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $191.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 4.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 94,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Inc. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 87.5% in the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 483.4% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,479,000 after purchasing an additional 211,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 12.2% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

