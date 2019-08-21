Jeffrey W. Albers Sells 20,000 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $1,634,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,001,582.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,819. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.43.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.12). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 4,268.74% and a negative return on equity of 73.73%. The business had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 87.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 60.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 53.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 40.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 32,152 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

BPMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.11.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.