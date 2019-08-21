Jensen Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,585,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,527 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 3.2% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $283,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 71.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.93. 646,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,110,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $298.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.96. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $78.49 and a 52 week high of $121.76.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.15.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $2,136,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 246,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,369,596.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,747 shares of company stock worth $29,661,946 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

