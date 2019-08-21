Jibrel Network (JNT) Trading 26.6% Higher Over Last Week

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Jibrel Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinrail, Kucoin and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar. Jibrel Network has a total market capitalization of $5.06 million and approximately $17,941.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $491.97 or 0.04876634 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00047506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000156 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,080,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin, Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

