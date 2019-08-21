JLB & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 2.6% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,231,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 847,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,672,000 after buying an additional 55,302 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,899,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 869.6% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.01. 86,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,626,086. The company has a market cap of $184.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.85 and a 200 day moving average of $125.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.53 and a 52-week high of $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. ValuEngine lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

