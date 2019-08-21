John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Up 0.9%

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.67 and last traded at $30.63, 23,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 62,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BTO. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price target on shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,675,000 after acquiring an additional 114,269 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 97,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

