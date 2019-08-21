John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.28

John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.28 and traded as high as $13.98. John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income shares last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 6,203 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 11.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 3.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income Company Profile (NYSE:HEQ)

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

