JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.2% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.75. 1,118,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,049,560. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $119.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

