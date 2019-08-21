Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JMIA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jumia Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA traded down $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.27. 5,490,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,244. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $49.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $370,000. Institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

