Jw Asset Management, Llc Acquires 1,000 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc bought 1,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jw Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Jw Asset Management, Llc purchased 2,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.42 per share, with a total value of $42,840.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Jw Asset Management, Llc purchased 3,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.15 per share, with a total value of $66,450.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Jw Asset Management, Llc purchased 1,500 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.31 per share, with a total value of $37,965.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Jw Asset Management, Llc purchased 2,500 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $63,950.00.

ESTA stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 86,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,006. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $418.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 60.43%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,260,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,719,000 after buying an additional 646,286 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth $445,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth $349,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 257.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 1,840.3% during the second quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 3,104,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,485 shares during the period. 25.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Establishment Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

