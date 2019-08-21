Katrina Lake Sells 100,000 Shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $2,055,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Katrina Lake sold 100,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $2,826,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Katrina Lake sold 100,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $3,041,000.00.

NASDAQ:SFIX traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.13. 2,474,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,312. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 3.20. Stitch Fix Inc has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $52.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.60.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.06 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 381,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 134,984 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 51,888 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $741,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 20.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 60,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SFIX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

