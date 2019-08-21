KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.56.

A number of analysts have commented on KBR shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie set a $25.00 target price on shares of KBR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KBR from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get KBR alerts:

Shares of KBR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.30. 744,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.03. KBR has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. KBR had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KBR will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 74.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 834.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.