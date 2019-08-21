KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stock Position Lowered by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in KBR were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KBR by 74.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the first quarter worth $102,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the first quarter worth $239,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth $254,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. KBR had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on KBR from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 target price on KBR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

