Keith E. Pratt Sells 3,051 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Stock

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $204,630.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,481.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MGRC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.60. The company had a trading volume of 161,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,072. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.65. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $70.88.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,840,000 after purchasing an additional 86,696 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 478,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,709,000 after purchasing an additional 51,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $21,208,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 314,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,516,000 after purchasing an additional 110,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 312,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,429,000 after purchasing an additional 82,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

MGRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sidoti boosted their price target on McGrath RentCorp from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

