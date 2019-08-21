Kellner Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL)

Kellner Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000. Buckeye Partners comprises 0.7% of Kellner Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPL. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Buckeye Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Buckeye Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Buckeye Partners by 150,500.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Buckeye Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho set a $42.00 target price on shares of Buckeye Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Argus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.37.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Lasala, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph A. Lasala, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $366,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Buckeye Partners stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.07. The company had a trading volume of 18,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $42.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average of $37.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $791.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Buckeye Partners had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. On average, analysts predict that Buckeye Partners, L.P. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Buckeye Partners’s payout ratio is 167.60%.

Buckeye Partners Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

